A Meditation to Truly See Yourself
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 8th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a gentle meditation practice where you will place your hands on your body and check in.
Where do you sense comfort within your body? Where do you sense pain? How are you really feeling? Your body just wants to be seen and felt. Tune in to give it the chance.