A Meditation to Truly See Yourself
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

Give yourself five minutes today to deeply connect with your body.

Rachel will guide you through a gentle meditation practice where you will place your hands on your body and check in.

Where do you sense comfort within your body? Where do you sense pain? How are you really feeling? Your body just wants to be seen and felt. Tune in to give it the chance.

