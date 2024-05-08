Yoga Girl

A Meditation To Stop Resisting Your Feelings
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 8th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What have you been keeping inside? What feelings are bottled up within you?

In today’s meditation, you are going to arrive and settle into your body. Move away from the thinking mind and drop into what feeling comes your way. You’ll work through it once you stop resisting it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.