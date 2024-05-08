A Meditation To Stop Resisting Your Feelings
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 8th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
In today’s meditation, you are going to arrive and settle into your body. Move away from the thinking mind and drop into what feeling comes your way. You’ll work through it once you stop resisting it.
Tune in to begin.