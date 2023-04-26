A Meditation to Stand in Your Power
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 26th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 26th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
If you haven’t been feeling empowered or confident lately, sometimes all it takes to evoke a change is to physically alter your posture or your breath.
In today’s meditation, Rachel will guide you through a practice to stand in your power. You are here, in your body, and there is nothing you can’t handle.
Tune in to begin.