A Meditation to Stand in Your Power
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 26th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you haven’t been feeling empowered or confident lately, sometimes all it takes to evoke a change is to physically alter your posture or your breath.

In today’s meditation, Rachel will guide you through a practice to stand in your power. You are here, in your body, and there is nothing you can’t handle.

Tune in to begin.

