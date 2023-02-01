A Meditation to Soften Your Soul
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 1st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The purpose of ritual is to become more intentional and present in your life. Nothing does that better than meditation. Arrive in this moment, focus on your breath, and set an intention for your day.
It’s all at your fingertips. Tune in to begin.