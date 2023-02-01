Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Soften Your Soul
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

No matter what is going on in your life right now, today’s meditation is an opportunity to slow down, to soften your being, and to shift awareness away from your thinking mind.

The purpose of ritual is to become more intentional and present in your life. Nothing does that better than meditation. Arrive in this moment, focus on your breath, and set an intention for your day.

It’s all at your fingertips. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

