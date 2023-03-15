A Meditation to Soften the Resistance
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
If you’re resisting something, a beautiful place to find relief is in meditation.
In today’s episode, Rachel guides you through a gentle practice, making your way through each part of the body, recognizing your patterns of tension, and letting go physically so that one that it may come emotionally.
Tune in to begin.