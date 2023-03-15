Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Soften the Resistance
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

You cannot will yourself to let go - but you can find a softening within the body.

If you’re resisting something, a beautiful place to find relief is in meditation.

In today’s episode, Rachel guides you through a gentle practice, making your way through each part of the body, recognizing your patterns of tension, and letting go physically so that one that it may come emotionally.

Tune in to begin.

