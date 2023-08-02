A Meditation to Soften All Parts of You
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 2nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you on a journey through the breath, feeling for any tension that is lingering, and releasing more and more with every passing moment. By the end, you will be able to feel a shift and carry on with your day with more gentleness and presence.
Tune in to begin.