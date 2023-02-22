A Meditation to Slow Everything Down
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through the coziest practice that will allow you to take a few deep, slow breaths; connecting to your body, and slowing everything down.
When our outer world is too chaotic, we can always go inward - making a change from the inside out.
Tune in to begin.