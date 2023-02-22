Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Slow Everything Down
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

If you need a change of pace, tune in to today’s meditation.

Rachel will guide you through the coziest practice that will allow you to take a few deep, slow breaths; connecting to your body, and slowing everything down.

When our outer world is too chaotic, we can always go inward - making a change from the inside out.

Tune in to begin.

