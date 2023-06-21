Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Settle Into a Deep Knowing
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 21st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s meditation, you will plant your feet firmly on the ground, sit up straight, and turn your palms toward the sky, ready to receive.

Whatever worries and fears have been holding you prisoner will melt away with each deep breath.

You may not know everything, but you can know that you are exactly where you need to be. And you don’t have to know everything to know that in this moment, you are safe. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

