About the Episode

In today’s meditation, you will plant your feet firmly on the ground, sit up straight, and turn your palms toward the sky, ready to receive.

Whatever worries and fears have been holding you prisoner will melt away with each deep breath.

You may not know everything, but you can know that you are exactly where you need to be. And you don’t have to know everything to know that in this moment, you are safe. Tune in to begin.