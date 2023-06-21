A Meditation to Settle Into a Deep Knowing
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 21st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Whatever worries and fears have been holding you prisoner will melt away with each deep breath.
You may not know everything, but you can know that you are exactly where you need to be. And you don’t have to know everything to know that in this moment, you are safe. Tune in to begin.