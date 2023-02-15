A Meditation to Settle Deeper into Your Body
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a meditation practice that will settle your body, quiet your mind, and allow you to venture deeper into yourself, peeling back one layer at a time. There is no fixed destination, it’s just an adventure within.
Tune in to begin.