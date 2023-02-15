Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Settle Deeper into Your Body
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Tune in today to take a journey inward.

Rachel will guide you through a meditation practice that will settle your body, quiet your mind, and allow you to venture deeper into yourself, peeling back one layer at a time. There is no fixed destination, it’s just an adventure within.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.