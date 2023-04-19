Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Return to Yourself
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 19th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

We are dedicating this week to soothing and settling our nervous system.

Of course, meditation is a beautiful resource for exactly this.

In today’s practice, you will quiet the mind, focus on your breath, and allow your presence to be encapsulated by your physical self. Usually, when we feel really overwhelmed, we immediately lose our connection to our body. It’s time to find it again. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

