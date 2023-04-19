A Meditation to Return to Yourself
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 19th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 19th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Of course, meditation is a beautiful resource for exactly this.
In today’s practice, you will quiet the mind, focus on your breath, and allow your presence to be encapsulated by your physical self. Usually, when we feel really overwhelmed, we immediately lose our connection to our body. It’s time to find it again. Tune in to begin.