A Meditation to Reach Your Dreams
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 11th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday
In today’s meditation, you will be taken on a journey from your thinking mind to your feeling body, experiencing a moment where your dreams have come true.
Everything you long for is within reach. After all, you’ve already experienced it!
Tune in to begin.