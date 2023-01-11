Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Reach Your Dreams
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 11th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In order to fulfill your dreams, you have to visualize them - and you have to do it often!

In today’s meditation, you will be taken on a journey from your thinking mind to your feeling body, experiencing a moment where your dreams have come true.

Everything you long for is within reach. After all, you’ve already experienced it!

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.