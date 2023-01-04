A Meditation to Meet Your Needs
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 4th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You don’t need anything more complicated than a couple deep breaths.
In todays episode, join Rachel for a breathing meditation. You may notice that it meets a need you didn’t even know you had. Tune in to begin.