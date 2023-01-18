A Meditation to Let Everything Fall Away
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 18th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We hold on in so many ways, for so many reasons.
In today’s meditation, Rachel will guide you to bring your awareness inward. As you release tension throughout the body, you will create the space you need to let go.
Tune in to begin.