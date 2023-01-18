Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Let Everything Fall Away
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 18th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Chances are there’s a lot moving inside of you right now.

We hold on in so many ways, for so many reasons.

In today’s meditation, Rachel will guide you to bring your awareness inward. As you release tension throughout the body, you will create the space you need to let go.

Tune in to begin.

