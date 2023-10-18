A Meditation to Honour Your Needs
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 18th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
After all, that’s the best way to figure out exactly what you need in this moment!
Throughout the five minutes, you will soften the body, consciously release tension, slow your breath, and find the answer. Trust your body when it tells you what it needs. Tune in to begin.