The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 18th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Meditation, Wellbeing Wednesday

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to check in with yourself.

After all, that’s the best way to figure out exactly what you need in this moment!

Throughout the five minutes, you will soften the body, consciously release tension, slow your breath, and find the answer. Trust your body when it tells you what it needs. Tune in to begin.

