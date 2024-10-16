Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Hold Your Heart
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

Sometimes you need space to linger in your feelings and simply be.

Today’s meditation offers you the space to be present with yourself, tuning out the rest of the world.

Rachel will direct you to draw energy into your heart space. Notice the feelings that are living there. Then all you have to do is feel and exist, as the earth holds you and you hold your heart. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

