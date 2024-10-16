A Meditation to Hold Your Heart
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 16th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s meditation offers you the space to be present with yourself, tuning out the rest of the world.
Rachel will direct you to draw energy into your heart space. Notice the feelings that are living there. Then all you have to do is feel and exist, as the earth holds you and you hold your heart. Tune in to begin.