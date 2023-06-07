Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Give Your Body What It Needs
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As you settle into today’s meditation, you will get a sense of what your body really needs right now.

Are you craving more alertness? Or maybe today you prefer more relaxation and comfort?

It’s so simple to give the body what it needs, and this meditation will allow you to unfold effortlessly into the present moment, where your needs are met and there is nothing more to consider than your breath.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

