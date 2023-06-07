A Meditation to Give Your Body What It Needs
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 7th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Are you craving more alertness? Or maybe today you prefer more relaxation and comfort?
It’s so simple to give the body what it needs, and this meditation will allow you to unfold effortlessly into the present moment, where your needs are met and there is nothing more to consider than your breath.
Tune in to begin.