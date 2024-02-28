A Meditation to Find Clarity in the Mess
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 28th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You will take some time to reflect on a mess in your life that needs some cleaning up. By envisioning what it will feel like and what it will look like when the problem is solved, you will instantly know the path forward - and you’ll feel the difference in your body that clarity can immediately bring.
Tune in to begin.