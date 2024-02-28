Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Find Clarity in the Mess
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 28th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s practice is a meditation and visualization that will leave you feeling clear and light.

You will take some time to reflect on a mess in your life that needs some cleaning up. By envisioning what it will feel like and what it will look like when the problem is solved, you will instantly know the path forward - and you’ll feel the difference in your body that clarity can immediately bring.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.