A Meditation to Find a State of Joy
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 12th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you to sit up tall and smile big. Sometimes that’s all it takes for your body to realize that you are actually blissfully happy.
Tune in to begin.