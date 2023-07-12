Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Find a State of Joy
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 12th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

No matter what is going on in your day, this meditation will open up your being to a state of joy.

Rachel will guide you to sit up tall and smile big. Sometimes that’s all it takes for your body to realize that you are actually blissfully happy.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

