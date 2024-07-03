Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Find a Sense of Freedom
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 3rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What would it feel like to let go of everything weighing you down?

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to envision your life light and free.

Spend some time in the body, soften, and release tension. You’ll come away from this practice with clarity and a path forward. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

