A Meditation to Find a Sense of Freedom
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 3rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 3rd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a meditation to envision your life light and free.
Spend some time in the body, soften, and release tension. You’ll come away from this practice with clarity and a path forward. Tune in to begin.