Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Feel It All
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 31st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Let yourself land in today’s meditation, hands to heart, breathing deeply.

What is going on inside of yourself today?

Your heart is a container for all of your emotions and experiences, so there is so much to process. You have the opportunity right now to feel it all. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

