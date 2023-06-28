Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Envision a Feeling of Relief
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 28th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s meditation practice, you will shift from a feeling of overwhelm and pressure to one of really letting go.

What does this feel like in your body?

Check in with exactly how you are feeling, and then let the experience of relief grow inside of you. You are so close. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.