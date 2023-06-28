A Meditation to Envision a Feeling of Relief
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 28th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 28th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
What does this feel like in your body?
Check in with exactly how you are feeling, and then let the experience of relief grow inside of you. You are so close. Tune in to begin.