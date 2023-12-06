A Meditation to Embrace the Silence of Winter
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Winter brings with it a certain silence and peace.
Today, you will find that within yourself. Sit in silence, connect to your breath, and listen. The secrets of nature are waiting to be revealed. Tune in to begin.