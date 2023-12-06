Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Embrace the Silence of Winter
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This meditation practice offers you the chance to become one with winter.

Winter brings with it a certain silence and peace.

Today, you will find that within yourself. Sit in silence, connect to your breath, and listen. The secrets of nature are waiting to be revealed. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.