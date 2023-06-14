A Meditation to Embrace Beauty with Your Senses
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 14th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 14th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
This may just be a regular moment in your life, but you can experience the blessings it brings in so many different ways. Tune in to sense them all.