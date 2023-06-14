Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Embrace Beauty with Your Senses
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 14th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s meditation practice, Rachel takes you on a journey of the senses - seeing, smelling, hearing, and feeling the beauty that exists all around you.

This may just be a regular moment in your life, but you can experience the blessings it brings in so many different ways. Tune in to sense them all.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.