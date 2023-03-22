Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Deepen the Breath
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

A gentle reminder to deepen your breath can be a life saver when you are going through a hard time.

Today’s meditation is just that.

Tune in as Rachel guides you through a practice to visualize your breath, sense it grow deeper, and feel your nervous system settle. Your breath can reach you even in the deepest, darkest places.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

