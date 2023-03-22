A Meditation to Deepen the Breath
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s meditation is just that.
Tune in as Rachel guides you through a practice to visualize your breath, sense it grow deeper, and feel your nervous system settle. Your breath can reach you even in the deepest, darkest places.