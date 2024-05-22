A Meditation to Connect with Your Inner Joy
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 22nd 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s meditation will show you proof of that.
Find a comfortable seat, breathe deeply, and widen your heart. The mind can take up a lot of energy and space. But when you peel back the layers and find presence in your body, you will see that everything is okay just as it is.
There is joy in the simple things. Tune in to begin.