A Meditation to Connect with Your Inner Joy
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

We don’t need much to be happy.

Today’s meditation will show you proof of that.

Find a comfortable seat, breathe deeply, and widen your heart. The mind can take up a lot of energy and space. But when you peel back the layers and find presence in your body, you will see that everything is okay just as it is.

There is joy in the simple things. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

