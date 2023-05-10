Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Connect with the Elements
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 10th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

If its possible for this meditation, bring your practice outside!

Rachel will guide you through a session to connect with each one of the elements.

Notice which one is alive inside of you and which one you would like to invite more of into your life. By the end, you’ll know exactly what you need to fill your cup. Tune in to begin.

