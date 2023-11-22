A Meditation to Connect to Your Compassion
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It will bring you into your emotional container, your heart space, and your innermost sense of compassion and love.
With each breath, you will feel yourself getting closer to a deep knowing within you - that you are connected to all other living beings. We are all one. And the work you do on yourself is felt by the entire world.
Tune in to begin.