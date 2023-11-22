Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Connect to Your Compassion
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

Today’s meditation practice will take you deeper than your physical self.

It will bring you into your emotional container, your heart space, and your innermost sense of compassion and love.

With each breath, you will feel yourself getting closer to a deep knowing within you - that you are connected to all other living beings. We are all one. And the work you do on yourself is felt by the entire world.

Tune in to begin.

