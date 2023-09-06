A Meditation to Communicate with Your Body
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 6th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s meditation practice, you are going to get into a really comfortable shape, bring all your presence and awareness to your breath, and communicate with your body. It has something to say.
Tune in to begin.