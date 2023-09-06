Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Communicate with Your Body
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 6th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What does your body want you to know? If it could speak to you, what would it say?

In today’s meditation practice, you are going to get into a really comfortable shape, bring all your presence and awareness to your breath, and communicate with your body. It has something to say.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

