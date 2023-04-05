Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Come Home to Nature
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 5th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As we connect with nature this week, let’s take our meditation practice outside today to breathe in some fresh air.

Rachel will guide you to connect to the earth, slow down, and create space in the body. By the end, you may just realize that there is no separation; coming home to nature is coming home to yourself.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

