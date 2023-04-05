A Meditation to Come Home to Nature
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 5th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you to connect to the earth, slow down, and create space in the body. By the end, you may just realize that there is no separation; coming home to nature is coming home to yourself.
Tune in to begin.