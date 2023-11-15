A Meditation to Bring Out Your Inner Joy
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 15th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
If you look deep enough, you will find an inner anchor that can bring you back to joy whenever you need. Our work lies in awakening this within us.
This meditation practice will do exactly that. No matter what kind of day you’re having, let Rachel guide you through a practice that will source your inner light and let it shine throughout the world. Tune in to begin.