Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Bring Out Your Inner Joy
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 15th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Joy is not a fleeting emotion. We all carry it within us!

If you look deep enough, you will find an inner anchor that can bring you back to joy whenever you need. Our work lies in awakening this within us.

This meditation practice will do exactly that. No matter what kind of day you’re having, let Rachel guide you through a practice that will source your inner light and let it shine throughout the world. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.