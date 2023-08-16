Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Ask Your Body What It Needs
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 16th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Settle into this meditation and allow Rachel to guide you deeper into the body, grounding in both a physical and emotional sense.

The more you slow things down, the easier it will be to listen.

What does your body truly need right now? What has your movement practice taught you about yourself? Tune in to find the answers.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.