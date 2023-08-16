A Meditation to Ask Your Body What It Needs
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 16th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The more you slow things down, the easier it will be to listen.
What does your body truly need right now? What has your movement practice taught you about yourself? Tune in to find the answers.