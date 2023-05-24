A Meditation to Anchor Into Your Breath
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 24th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
As you sit in silence, you may hear sounds around you, or you may be distracted by your thoughts.
Your only task is to return to your breath each time you are pulled away. Let your breath be an anchor to the present moment. Tune in to begin.