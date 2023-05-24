Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Anchor Into Your Breath
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This week’s meditation practice offers you the chance to get incredibly present in the here and now, regardless of what is happening around you.

As you sit in silence, you may hear sounds around you, or you may be distracted by your thoughts.

Your only task is to return to your breath each time you are pulled away. Let your breath be an anchor to the present moment. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

