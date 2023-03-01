A Meditation to Allow the Heart to Be
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 1st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 1st 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will guide you through a practice, hands to heart, to simply breath, feel and be.
Soften harsh thoughts and judgements. Connect inward to see how these emotions manifest in your body. And allow every inhale to create more space to meet yourself.
Tune in to begin.