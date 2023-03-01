Yoga Girl

A Meditation to Allow the Heart to Be
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 1st 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s meditation offers you a chance to check in with your heart and allow whatever feeling is present within you to fully come through.

Rachel will guide you through a practice, hands to heart, to simply breath, feel and be.

Soften harsh thoughts and judgements. Connect inward to see how these emotions manifest in your body. And allow every inhale to create more space to meet yourself.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

