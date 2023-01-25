A Meditation on the Path Toward Clarity
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 25th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Is your heart longing for clarity?
Then this meditation is for you. Tune in as Rachel guides you through a breathing practice, fully honoring where you are, and picturing what is to come. There is a path toward clarity - you’re already on it.