A Meditation on the Path Toward Clarity
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 25th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and sense your inner world.

Is your heart longing for clarity?

Then this meditation is for you. Tune in as Rachel guides you through a breathing practice, fully honoring where you are, and picturing what is to come. There is a path toward clarity - you’re already on it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

