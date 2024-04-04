About the Episode

When you feel anxious and overwhelmed, what do you turn to?

In today’s episode, you will create a list of all the resources you have that help you navigate and manage life.

This list will come in handy the next time you’re looking for a safety net to pick you up when you’re feeling low. The longer the list, the better! Rachel shares some of her resources for inspiration, then it’s your turn.

Tune in to begin.