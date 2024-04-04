A List of Resources That Uplift Your Mental Health
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - April 4th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will create a list of all the resources you have that help you navigate and manage life.
This list will come in handy the next time you’re looking for a safety net to pick you up when you’re feeling low. The longer the list, the better! Rachel shares some of her resources for inspiration, then it’s your turn.
Tune in to begin.