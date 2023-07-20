A Limiting Belief I Have About My Body Is…
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - July 20th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Our minds tell us so many stories about ourselves.
In this episode, you are going to go deep when it comes to your limiting beliefs. Rachel will share some that she has about herself, then it’s your turn. It’s time to turn those old stories into something more true and loving.
Tune in to begin.