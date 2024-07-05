A Letter of Farewell for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 5th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s practice will give you the opportunity to put all your thoughts and learnings on paper.
You will write a farewell letter to whatever it is you’re letting go. This is a practice you can come back to again and again. At the end, Rachel shares a beautiful ritual for letter once you are done. Tune in to begin.