A Letter of Farewell for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 5th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

Actively doing work around letting go brings up a lot of realizations.

Today’s practice will give you the opportunity to put all your thoughts and learnings on paper.

You will write a farewell letter to whatever it is you’re letting go. This is a practice you can come back to again and again. At the end, Rachel shares a beautiful ritual for letter once you are done. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

