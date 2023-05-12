Yoga Girl

A Grounding Practice for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 12th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

It’s time to close out the week with some self-care!

For today’s practice, we are going to dive into the ancient and natural art of grounding or earthing.

Take some time this week to connect directly with the earth. Walk barefoot, lay flat in the grass, or go skinny dipping. Rachel will share many practices you could try that will restore your oneness with the natural world around you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

