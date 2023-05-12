A Grounding Practice for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - May 12th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s practice, we are going to dive into the ancient and natural art of grounding or earthing.
Take some time this week to connect directly with the earth. Walk barefoot, lay flat in the grass, or go skinny dipping. Rachel will share many practices you could try that will restore your oneness with the natural world around you. Tune in to begin.