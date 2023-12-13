A Gratitude Practice to Reflect and Let Go
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Did you finally kick a bad habit? Did you heal from a past trauma? Or did you clean out your closet?
Whatever it was, today’s practice will give you some space to reflect on how your life changed after you moved on. And by reminding yourself of your power, you will be able to do it again this week.
Tune in to begin.