A Gratitude Practice to Reflect and Let Go
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - December 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Thinking over the past year, what were you able to release and let go of?

Did you finally kick a bad habit? Did you heal from a past trauma? Or did you clean out your closet?

Whatever it was, today’s practice will give you some space to reflect on how your life changed after you moved on. And by reminding yourself of your power, you will be able to do it again this week.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

