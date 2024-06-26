Yoga Girl

A Gratitude Practice to Fill Your Cup
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - June 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

Gratitude always lifts us up, and it’s a great thing to reach for when you need a little extra energy.

In today’s practice, we are centering something that fills our cup. Do you have a person or practice or thing in your life that just makes you feel better?

Don’t take it for granted! Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

