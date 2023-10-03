Yoga Girl

A Gratitude Practice to Cherish Your Friendships

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - October 3rd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Gratitude, Wellbeing Wednesday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The focus of today’s gratitude practice is a friend that has been present in your life and made a positive impact on you.

Whose face immediately came to mind when you considered that?

Tune in to show them some appreciation. Rachel will share how to put this gratitude into practice.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

