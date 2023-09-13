Yoga Girl

A Gratitude Practice for Transitions
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Sometimes change is hard - but it can bring about so much beauty.

In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice that will make you thankful for transitional times. You’ll go on a mindfulness walk, keep your eyes and heart open, and notice the wonders around you.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

