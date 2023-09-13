A Gratitude Practice for Transitions
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - September 13th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel will guide you through a practice that will make you thankful for transitional times. You’ll go on a mindfulness walk, keep your eyes and heart open, and notice the wonders around you.
Tune in to begin.