A Few Stories of Good News and Hope
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 15th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As a beautiful way to center hope this week, Rachel does a practice she turns to when she is down in the dumps and the world feels complicated and dark.

It’s to google good news!

Rachel shares some headlines from today that include heartwarming news, big developments, and personal stories. Good things happen every single day. Tune in to hear them.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

