Yoga Girl

A Feeling I Have Been Keeping Inside Is…
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - February 28th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

There are feelings that we label as positive and feelings that we label as negative.

But really, all feelings are visitors that we can get to know better.

In today’s episode, you will connect to a feeling that you have been bottling up lately. Get to know it, and allow it to come all the way through. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.