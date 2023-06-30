Yoga Girl

A Celebration For Getting Things Done
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 30th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you dedicated yourself to this week’s intention, that means that today you have arrived at a place of completion.

The only thing left to do is to celebrate!

When you do something hard, it’s important to pat yourself on the back and remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to. Recognition is part of the process. Tune in to begin.

