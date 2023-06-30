A Celebration For Getting Things Done
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - June 30th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The only thing left to do is to celebrate!
When you do something hard, it’s important to pat yourself on the back and remind yourself that you can do anything you set your mind to. Recognition is part of the process. Tune in to begin.