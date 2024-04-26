A Cacao Ritual to Open Your Heart Center
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But cacao has some pretty amazing qualities that go deeper than a tasty treat. It can induce feelings of euphoria, it brings more blood into your core, and it energetically and emotionally opens your heart center.
In today’s self-care practice, you are going to make yourself the most delicious cup of hot chocolate and then enjoy it in ceremony. Rachel shares what you need, how to make it, and how to honor it so it does its purpose. Tune in to begin.