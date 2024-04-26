About the Episode

You are probably familiar with the cacao plant if you like chocolate.

But cacao has some pretty amazing qualities that go deeper than a tasty treat. It can induce feelings of euphoria, it brings more blood into your core, and it energetically and emotionally opens your heart center.

In today’s self-care practice, you are going to make yourself the most delicious cup of hot chocolate and then enjoy it in ceremony. Rachel shares what you need, how to make it, and how to honor it so it does its purpose. Tune in to begin.