Yoga Girl

A Cacao Ritual to Open Your Heart Center
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

You are probably familiar with the cacao plant if you like chocolate.

But cacao has some pretty amazing qualities that go deeper than a tasty treat. It can induce feelings of euphoria, it brings more blood into your core, and it energetically and emotionally opens your heart center.

In today’s self-care practice, you are going to make yourself the most delicious cup of hot chocolate and then enjoy it in ceremony. Rachel shares what you need, how to make it, and how to honor it so it does its purpose. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

