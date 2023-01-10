Yoga Girl

5 Things You Can Manifest Right Now
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - January 10th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

By the end of the week, you will feel like you’ve gotten things done!

Today’s episode helps you discover five things you can manifest right now when it comes to your intentions for the new year. Lists make everything seem more manageable. Tune in to create your own.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

