We’re Having a Baby… and We’re Moving!
Conversations from the Heart - December 2nd 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Motherhood, Lifestyle

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This episode is full of exciting news!

Rachel is back from Aruba and finally gets to share what she has kept secret for so long. She is having baby number two… and the growing family is moving to their dream farm.

Rachel shares the entire story, from the moment she knew she wanted another baby, to conception, Lea’s reaction, and where she is now.

Tune in for an episode that will lift you up and remind you to believe in the good things coming.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

