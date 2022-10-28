About the Episode

It’s been a week since Rachel shared the news that she is no longer vegan and let’s just say… a lot of people had opinions about that.

After a social media storm, Rachel discusses the fallout, the drama, the bullying, and some legitimate questions that have been raised since sharing her news.

Stepping away from veganism hasn’t meant that Rachel is suddenly okay with factory farming or other harmful and unsustainable practices. It has meant learning new things, acknowledging past ignorance, and accepting that the world is not black and white. It’s been a journey. A process.

And we all have to walk our own path. Tune in to hear Rachel’s.