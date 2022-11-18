About the Episode

It’s story time in today’s episode!

Rachel and her family have returned to Aruba for the first time after moving to Sweden a year ago. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing since their arrival. They left the island escaping a mold disaster… and the universe had a funny way of welcoming them back.

Yes, it involves some mold, their car, and a bit of a disagreement between Rachel and Dennis.

This episode has the entire story! From the struggle of leaving Aruba, to the remediation of their house, and the interesting way they happened upon a new fixer upper, you’re in for a tale.

It will remind you that if you don’t heal on a deep level, the universe may throw you right back into the exact same place. It’s up to you to do the work to break the cycle.