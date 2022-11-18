Yoga Girl

Story Time: The Return to Aruba
favorite_border

Conversations from the Heart - November 18th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s story time in today’s episode!

Rachel and her family have returned to Aruba for the first time after moving to Sweden a year ago. But it hasn’t been smooth sailing since their arrival. They left the island escaping a mold disaster… and the universe had a funny way of welcoming them back.

Yes, it involves some mold, their car, and a bit of a disagreement between Rachel and Dennis.

This episode has the entire story! From the struggle of leaving Aruba, to the remediation of their house, and the interesting way they happened upon a new fixer upper, you’re in for a tale.

It will remind you that if you don’t heal on a deep level, the universe may throw you right back into the exact same place. It’s up to you to do the work to break the cycle.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

